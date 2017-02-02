Valdosta gets new ride sharing service - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta gets new ride sharing service

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
Uber is headed to Valdosta. (Source: Uber) Uber is headed to Valdosta. (Source: Uber)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Uber is headed to Valdosta. 

Representatives with the City and Chamber of Commerce made the announcement Thursday. 

The app is a ride sharing tool.

However, a minimum of 40 drivers have to sign up by February 28th to unlock the app. 

Officials said the service creates jobs, helps with transportation, and comes at no cost to the city.

"Uber is coming at no cost to our community. There are other transportation modes that would have had to cost us money, if we had to hire bus drivers or bought buses," said Betty Morgan, VP of Business Development, "This way, Uber is coming to us to provide this transportation."

Drivers must meet certain guidelines outlined by the company. 

If you want to sign up to be an Uber driver click here

