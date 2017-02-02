Meerkats make weather prediction at Chehaw

Jackie Entz was hoping for cooler weather, but knows Asante usually is right with his weather predictions. (Source: WALB)

Asante and one of his brothers are standing guard on their termite mound. (Source: WALB)

The meerkat display at Chehaw offers education information on the furry creatures. (Source: WALB)

Asante and his brothers are enjoying the warm February weather, which Asante predicts will continue. (Source: WALB)

Asante did no see his shadow Thursday morning. (Source: WALB)

Punxsutawney Phil might have seen his shadow this morning in Pennsylvania, but he isn't the only animal that predicts the weather.

Chehaw is celebrating Groundhog Day with their meerkats.

Park officials said if Asante the meerkat reaches his sentry point without seeing his shadow, we will have an early spring.

The furry creatures were released into their exhibit Thursday morning and Asante did not see his shadow.

This puts Punxsutawney Phil and Asante's forecasts against each other.

"As soon as he jumps up there if he sees his shadow and gets scared he's going to go running back into one of his holes. So if he stays up there, then we know we are looking forward to a nice and pretty early spring." said Jackie Entz, Director of Education.

Asante has a proven track record, accurately predicting the weather after Groundhog day the last five years.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.