Peanut Proud donates peanut butter to tornado victims

The peanut butter will be distributed all over the south. (Source:WALB)

The peanut butter will help those affected by the recent storms. (Source:WALB)

Over 10,000 jars of peanut butter arrived in Albany Thursday morning.

The non-profit organization Peanut Proud is in charge of the peanut butter collection.

The group has spent the last month helping people all over the south, from Mississippi to Georgia.

“We know a lot of people were affected by the storms,” Peanut Proud Vice President Steven Kilcrease said.

So far, Peanut Proud and other businesses have donated around 55,000 jars of peanut butter to tornado victims in three states.

Kilcrease said peanut butter is an excellent snack during the recovery period.

“A lot of nutrition, a lot of protein, and you don’t have to store in any kind of refrigerator. You can just stick right out of the jar, eat it with a spoon, put it on some bread, add some jelly to it, and have a good ole’ peanut butter and jelly sandwich,” Kilcrease said.

The peanut butter will be distributed to the 6 counties affected by last month’s storms. The jars will go to the Second Harvest of South Georgia as well as other charities.

