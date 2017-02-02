Home Depot, Operation Blessing team up to help storm victims

Volunteers from Home Depot have teamed up with Operation Blessing to help storm victims in Southwest Georgia.

On Thursday, a volunteer team from the Home Depot in Valdosta helped homeowner Eddie Harrell clean up the damage left behind by the January 22 tornado.

Harrell was at home when he heard the sound of the storm coming his way without warning. He grabbed his mother and his 9-month-old granddaughter and took cover in the living room. They all survived, but his home was badly damaged when a pine tree fell through the roof of his home. The storm also toppled dozens of trees in yard and destroyed his guest house.

Harrell said he's thankful for the help of Home Depot and Operation Blessing.

"All of a sudden all of these people start coming out and all of sudden you feel like you have a network, you're not alone anymore," Harrell said.

"Anything that I can do or our team can do or our associates can do to kind of take the burden off the people who have been affected by this tragedy, that's what we're here for," Pete Layne with Home Depot.

Harrell was the first to find his neighbor after the deadly tornado.

Operation Blessing has received hundreds of requests from homeowners for help in Dougherty County since they arrived last week. Those interested in volunteering can meet at New Birth Fellowship Church on Radium Springs Road at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

