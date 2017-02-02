Hamilton Relay back in action after Jan. 2 storm - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Hamilton Relay back in action after Jan. 2 storm

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Hamilton Relay, which was severely damaged in a January 2 storm in Albany, has resumed operations and training classes, in two temporary locations. 

Re-construction of their facility at 2231 Dawson Road is underway and expected to be completed by Spring. 

"First and foremost, Hamilton is grateful that the employees working at the time the storm hit escaped with only a few minor injuries," said Dixie Ziegler, vice president of Hamilton Relay. "We’ve received tremendous support from our employees and from the Albany community. Our thoughts continue to be with all of southwest Georgia and those who have been affected by the severe weather this winter."

The Albany call center is one of six national locations and the largest, with roughly 220 employees in their Dawson Road office at Market Square Shopping Plaza.

The Albany Center was established in 2006 and processes calls for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind or have difficulty speaking. In 2014, Hamilton began processing captioned telephone calls from the Albany center. Demand for that service has led to continued growth in Albany.

"We're really excited about that because we're able to design the building just how we want it," said David Castellano, manager of Hamilton Relay.

Hamilton Relay is hiring, as well. Captioning Assistant positions are available and include full-time, part-time, days, evenings and weekend shifts. Applications can be completed online , or in person at Hamilton’s temporary location in the Albany Towers at 235 W. Roosevelt Avenue, 5th Floor.

For more information, contact Human Resources via email at or call 800.821.1831.

