Quitman prepares for annual camellia festival - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Quitman prepares for annual camellia festival

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
Connect
Quitman, also known as the Camellia City, is celebrating Camellia Week. (Source: WALB) Quitman, also known as the Camellia City, is celebrating Camellia Week. (Source: WALB)
QUITMAN, GA (WALB) -

Quitman, also known as the Camellia City, is celebrating Camellia Week. 

Throughout the week the city hosted events such as painting, and art show, and a kids sewing class.

All events were centered around the city's popular flower, the Camellia. 

All the events are in preparation for the annual Quitman Camellia Show. 

The show features more than 1,500 blooms. 

Not only is it a Quitman tradition, the show brings in folks from all over the United States, providing an economic boost to the local economy. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.31"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -1.63".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.31"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -1.63".

    More >>

  • Fire Weather Forecast

    Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 11:51 PM EST2015-12-31 04:51:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-05-06 22:26:31 GMT

    Fire Weather Forecast May 6, 2017

    More >>

    Fire Weather Forecast May 6, 2017

    More >>

  • Annual Spring Fling honors former teacher

    Annual Spring Fling honors former teacher

    Saturday, May 6 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-05-06 22:23:07 GMT
    Kerfoot passed away in a plane crash in January 2016. (Source:WALB)Kerfoot passed away in a plane crash in January 2016. (Source:WALB)

    People gathered in Northeast Albany to remember a former school teacher. Brittany’s 2nd Annual Spring Fling took place on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Chehaw Park. Brittany Kerfoot was a second grade teacher at Lake Park Elementary. She died in a plane crash last year.

    More >>

    People gathered in Northeast Albany to remember a former school teacher. Brittany’s 2nd Annual Spring Fling took place on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Chehaw Park. Brittany Kerfoot was a second grade teacher at Lake Park Elementary. She died in a plane crash last year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly