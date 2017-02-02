Quitman prepares for annual camellia festival

Quitman, also known as the Camellia City, is celebrating Camellia Week. (Source: WALB)

Throughout the week the city hosted events such as painting, and art show, and a kids sewing class.

All events were centered around the city's popular flower, the Camellia.

All the events are in preparation for the annual Quitman Camellia Show.

The show features more than 1,500 blooms.

Not only is it a Quitman tradition, the show brings in folks from all over the United States, providing an economic boost to the local economy.

