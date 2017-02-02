Victim named in deadly Bainbridge crash - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Victim named in deadly Bainbridge crash

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) -

A 29-year-old woman was killed and her infant child injured in a crash at a Bainbridge intersection.

Georgia State Patrol officials say Crystal Veliz died when her car was struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 27 and Bethel Road.

The driver of the truck, a high school student on his way to school, told troopers when he got to the intersection at Bethel Rd the other driver stopped at the stop sign and pulled out in front of him.

The truck hit the car and both vehicles ended up in the median.

An infant child in the car and both occupants in the truck were taken to the hospital with injuries.

