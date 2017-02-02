Search continues for missing Atkinson teen - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Search continues for missing Atkinson teen

WILLACOOCHEE, GA (WALB) -

The GBI continues to ask for tips in the disappearance of an Atkinson County teen.

18-year-old Kiree Hersey was last November 5th, 2016 in Willacoochee.

His phone has not been on since and his family says he had no to reason to run away.

They're concerned about his safety.

Hersey is 5'9 and weighs 140 pounds. 

If you know where he is contact Tri-County 911 at 912-422-3811 or the GBI Douglas office at 912-389-4103.

