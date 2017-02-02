Valdosta agents arrest two in drug raid - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta agents arrest two in drug raid

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Acting on citizen complaints, Valdosta Police Narcotics agents searched an apartment in the 200 block of West Adair Street Wednesday morning.

During the search, detectives seized over 500 grams of high grade marijuana, valued at over $10,000. They also got 27 grams of cocaine, valued at $2,700, and five grams of Alpha-PVP valued at $1,000.

They found a handgun, and a stolen AK-47. 

Detectives also seized tools which are indicative of narcotics sales, along with $2,447 in cash. The total street value of narcotics seized was $13,982.

Jamal Lane and Tierra Linder were taken into custody without incident.  Both suspects were taken into custody and have been transported to the Lowndes County Jail. 

Jamal Lane is charged with these felonies-

Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute 
Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute 
Possession of Alpha PVP with intent to distribute 
Possession of Narcotics tools 
Terroristic Threats 
Theft by Receiving stolen property- firearm 
Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a crime
Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon
Violation of Parole

Tierra Linder is charged with these felonies-

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute
Possession of Alpha PVP with intent to distribute
Possession of narcotics tools 
Theft by receiving stolen property-firearm 
Active arrest warrant

"The Valdosta Police Department commends the residents of the apartment complex that assisted Law Enforcement by providing vital information on the illegal activity," said Lieutenant Adam Bembry. "Every day citizens are essential to keeping criminals from preying on our children.  The resulting investigation and subsequent arrests were also the result of the diligent and tireless effort by our investigators."

