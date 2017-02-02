Valdosta agents arrest two in drug raid

Acting on citizen complaints, Valdosta Police Narcotics agents searched an apartment in the 200 block of West Adair Street Wednesday morning.

During the search, detectives seized over 500 grams of high grade marijuana, valued at over $10,000. They also got 27 grams of cocaine, valued at $2,700, and five grams of Alpha-PVP valued at $1,000.

They found a handgun, and a stolen AK-47.

Detectives also seized tools which are indicative of narcotics sales, along with $2,447 in cash. The total street value of narcotics seized was $13,982.

Jamal Lane and Tierra Linder were taken into custody without incident. Both suspects were taken into custody and have been transported to the Lowndes County Jail.

Jamal Lane is charged with these felonies-

Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of Alpha PVP with intent to distribute

Possession of Narcotics tools

Terroristic Threats

Theft by Receiving stolen property- firearm

Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon

Violation of Parole

Tierra Linder is charged with these felonies-

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of Alpha PVP with intent to distribute

Possession of narcotics tools

Theft by receiving stolen property-firearm

Active arrest warrant

"The Valdosta Police Department commends the residents of the apartment complex that assisted Law Enforcement by providing vital information on the illegal activity," said Lieutenant Adam Bembry. "Every day citizens are essential to keeping criminals from preying on our children. The resulting investigation and subsequent arrests were also the result of the diligent and tireless effort by our investigators."

