Salvation Army takes 'canteens' to the streets to serve meals

The Salvation Army says residents are thankful for the meals. (Source: WALB)

It's always said breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

That's why every morning for the past week and a half, volunteers at the Salvation Army have started their day in the kitchen.

On the menu for breakfast this week are sausage biscuits, fresh from the oven, individually wrapped and loaded up into emergency disaster vehicles known as "canteens." The food is then delivered to storm victims across Dougherty County and Southwest Georgia.

The canteens started rolling out the day after the devastating January 22nd storm.

"We found people that nobody had been by there house in two or three days. And they didn't have any electricity and they were cold. So we gave them a blanket," said Salvation Army's Harold Boling.

And for Boling and other Salvation Army volunteers that's what it's all about: Serving others and accepting nothing in return but plenty of thank you's and hugs from grateful residents.

"We had no power for about six days over here, and just to get a meal it meant so much to us over here," said resident Deborah Jordan.

But most times it's more than just a meal that they serve.

"For us it's not just about going out and feeding which is important, but its also as well, to be able to let someone tell their story," said Salvation Army's Ruth Kenyon.

The Salvation Army will continue serving meals from the emergency disaster vehicles until the end of the week. After that, they'll focus on the next phase of recovery and helping storm victims one-on-one.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.