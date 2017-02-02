Resource center opens to tornado victims Thursday

Different organizations will be on hand to help tornado victims. (Source:WALB)

The MARC is located at 2602 Dawson Road in Albany. (Source:WALB)

On Thursday, February 2, 2017, the American Red Cross and other organizations will team up to open a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) in Albany.

Those affected by last month’s tornado can stop by the center to learn about the resources available to them.

Representatives from various agencies will be on hand to help residents with the next steps in the recovery process.

Participating organizations include the NAACP, the Salvation Army, and the Economic Development Authority.

Services will also be provided including spiritual care and mental health services.

American Red Cross SWGA’s Executive Director Andy Brubaker said the resource center is convenient.

“The idea of a ‘one-stop shop’ is to prevent people from going all across town, back and forth across town, and waste a lot of time. If they can come to one spot, they can get it done at one time,” Brubaker said.

The MARC will operate on Thursday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Dates could be extended, as needed.

