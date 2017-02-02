NSD 2017: Terrell's Bishop confident heading to Athens

The U.S. Army All-American Game turned out to be a big point in Tray Bishop's football career.

It was there the former Auburn commit decided to pledge his allegiance to the Georgia Bulldogs. It's also where he feels he found some more confidence.

The Green Wave star signed his letter of intent with Georgia Wednesday morning in Dawson. Now he'll head to Athens with the full expectation of being able to do the job, thanks to his experience solely playing defensive back at the All-American Game.

"A lot of people thought playing defensive back was going to be new to me, but it wasn't," says the Terrell Co. athlete who played quarterback and defensive back in his career. "I knew I could, but the media and everybody else..."

Bishop will likely move full-time to defensive back under Kirby Smart, and that's perfectly okay with that. Bishop says he feels like he's a great addition to the Dawgs' signing class, ranked 3rd in the country by 247Sports.

Now though, the real work begins.

"Once your classified as a class like that, you have to live up to the hype," he says.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.