NSD 2017: Lowndes' Barnes is Ivy League bound

A Lowndes offensive lineman is headed to the league...the Ivy league that is.

Tucker Barnes announced his commitment to Brown University this morning in Valdosta. The Vikings' center boasts a 4.3 GPA, and scored a 28 on the ACT.



He says he hopes to bring that south Georgia toughness to Providence, Rhode Island.

"I just think I'll be able to bring maybe something they don't have yet: a guy from the south who is willing to work hard and play hard," Barnes says.

Barnes was accepted into Brown in December. He committed to the school shortly after.

