NSD 2017: Crisp's "Big Cat" picks Auburn

A south Georgia All-American defensive stud is headed out of state.
Crisp County's "Big Cat," Markaviest Bryant, will play his college football at Auburn. He picked the Tigers over LSU, Alabama, and Georgia.
The reason? All about opportunity.
"It's a great opportunity to be great, a great opportunity just to play," Bryant says. "I really feel like I fit in their system. I'm enjoying being a tiger. I still get to be a 'Big Cat.' I just love it."
Bryant is a cousin with Montravius Adams, who just finished a stellar defensive line career of his own at Auburn.
