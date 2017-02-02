Blazers bring in 2017 haul

Kerwin Bell continues to lay the foundation for Valdosta State.

The Blazers head coach signed 30 freshmen after his first full offseason.

Bell says he's looking to build the program for the longhaul.

In his first full year of recruitment, 5 of freshman are coming from south Georgia. He credits that to the program's history.

"People know who we are. They know the tradition we have here. They understand the national championships we've been part of, three in the last 12 years," Bell says. "That carries a lot of weight. It really helps us int he recruiting process to sway some of these kids."

"They instill the tradition, and it's always been there," says Valdosta WR Wesley Veal, who signed with the Blazers. "They like throwing the ball around so I'm excited about it."

Bell notched three commits from the city of Valdosta alone.

