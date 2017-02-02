Golden Rams pumped about 2017 recruiting class

When Dan Land took over as head coach at Albany State, one of his main goals was reinvigorate the Golden Rams recruiting.

It looks like he's done just that.

ASU brought in nearly 20 players on National Signing Day, including many south Georgia stars. Land likes the look of this class, especially up front.

"I'm the one who gets so excited about the big guys. All those big guys we got coming in, oh my God, they just look so good," says Land. "We can't wait to get them on the field and see how they can perform. The big guys are the ones. The rest of the guys I love, but not like the big guys."

Land says he's especially happy with how the recruiting results turned out, because strengthening their lines was priority #1.

"Those are the guys we went after. Those are the guys we're trying to get in. Those are the most important ones right now," he says. "Everywhere else, we can fit and do the things we need to do. But the biggest thing was the offensive and defensive lines."

ASU has a couple big boys to replace, including All-SIAC DL Grover Stewart.

