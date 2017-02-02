NSD 2017: SEC plucks south Georgia talent again

There always seems to be at least a few players every signing day who will make their way from south Georgia to the Southeastern Conference.

2017 is no different.

Seven players signed the national letters of intent with SEC schools Wednesday. All of them say they are looking forward to the challenge from one of college football's toughest conferences.

"There's just something about the SEC, man. It's the toughest conference," says Westover offensive lineman Montravious Richardson, who signed with Mississippi St. "I think I can play with those guys and do a lot of great things."

"It's a dream come true," says Lee Co. fullback Tory Carter, who signed with LSU. "I think every child wants to play in the SEC. I'm excited to be a part of it."

Besides Richardson and Carter, the other SEC signees were Colquitt County's John Samuel Shenker (Auburn) and Shawn Shamburger (Tennessee), Terrell County's Tray Bishop (Georgia), Cairo's Walter Grant (Georgia), and Crisp County's Markaviest Bryant (Auburn).

