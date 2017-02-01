Group aims to keep Jefferson Davis Memorial Site open

A group is hoping to save it (Source:WALB)

Folks in Irwin County are asking for the community's help to keep a historic Civil War site open.

Officials have said the Jefferson Davis Historic Memorial Site is threatened by budget cuts at the county level.

Organizer Jannis Paulk said county leaders delayed a decision to close the park, to let community members develop a plan to increase its revenue.

Paulk said an informational meeting will be held Thursday night for those interested in keeping the site of Confederate President Jefferson Davis' capture open to the public.

"The Civil War ended in Irwin County," said Paulk. "We need to keep that piece of history alive. We should celebrate it and people should know about it."

Paulk said park operations created a deficit of around $25,000 in 2016.

A meeting for those interested in helping develop a plan for the park will be held at 6:30 P.M. Thursday at Morehead's Country Store in Irwinville.

