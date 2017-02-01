AT&T delivers mobile charging unit, other supportive services for victims

Storm survivors, volunteers and first responders can stop by to charge their devices. (Source: WALB)

AT&T's disaster recovery organization delivered a mobile charging station over the weekend to help with storm relief efforts.

Storm survivors, volunteers and first responders can stop by the station located on the upper parking lot of the Civic Center to charge their devices.

The company also provided DirecTV to folks staying at the American Red Cross shelter at the Civic Center.

They also will be waiving date overage charges for victims who used their phones between January 23 and 29.

"In Albany, Valdosta, and all the other cities that were affected by this are critical to us and very important to us and we give back because they've been so kind and so good to us," said AT&T Regional Director Courtney Brinson.

AT&T presented a $15,000 check to the American Red Cross to support disaster relief.

