Albany Baptist Church relocates services after storm damage

An Albany church relocated it's services due to the deadly storms.

After 27 years, Albany Baptist Church was destroyed by the tornado.

Both buildings including the auditorium were decimated and church items like the baptismal tub were missing.

Church members weren't able to salvage much, but they're grateful to not have any loss of life.

"It was really heartbreaking there after you've been here 27 years in the same building there and to see it gone. But thank the Lord our people are okay and that's the church, the buildings are gone but the church is still here," said Pastor Eron White.

Starting Wednesday night, Albany Baptist Church will hold its services at Freewill Baptist Church located on 5515 Branch Road.

The church will have it's usual worship times on Wednesday and Sunday.

