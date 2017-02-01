Red Cross ‘one-stop shop’ helps storm survivor who lost job and home

The American Red Cross held a soft opening of its 'one-stop shop' Multi-Agency Resource Center. (Source: WALB)

The American Red Cross joined forces with other organizations to help streamline disaster relief.

The Red Cross held a soft opening of its 'one-stop shop' Multi-Agency Resource Center.

It's been days since the deadly tornado touched down, leaving Donna Garner without a home and a job.

And the very reason she was one of the first storm survivors to step foot in the American Red Cross Multi-Agency Resource Center.

"When the disaster relief came that was a blessing. I didn't think it was going to help us but they're here for us," said Garner.

Concerned about how to make ends meet, Garner's blood pressure was off the charts.

"We have nothing the building is gone, it's totally destroyed," said Garner.

As a former forklift driver at QPI, the devastating storm left Garner unemployed.

Her home, which is three minutes from her job, also had severe damage.

"It's just terrible, it's terrible down there, it's like you're in a land you didn't see this before," said Garner.

"The housing council right now is going to be your best option," said Red Cross volunteer Chris Hurd.

Side by side Hurd walked Garner over to representatives that could best help her.

"Just a good kind heart being able to recognize when somebody needs a pat on the back," said Hurd.

It was that big heart that pushed Hurd to drive down from Savannah.

Hurd gave Garner a helping hand to Garner, and a listening ear.

"They're very thankful they have access to all these resources in one spot," said Hurd.

"All the agencies be together that have disaster services, it makes it much easier for the individuals that need assistance," said Red Cross Director Andy Brubaker.

The Salvation Army and Albany Rescue Mission were all under one roof.

"It's like a family, it's like people helping you," said Garner.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center opens tomorrow at 9 a.m. at 2602 Dawson Road.

