UPDATE: Missing man with mental illness recovered safely

Albany Police were looking for a man who went missing from a retirement home on 16th Avenue on Wednesday.

About 7:30 Thursday morning, he was returned to his home, according to Albany Police.

Officials said that Ronnie Clark, 51, requires medication for dementia and could become disoriented without it.

He had apparently walked away from he VMR Retirement Center.

Clark was returned to the manager at VMR by APD officers.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.