Identities released in deadly Liberty Bypass wreck

Officials on the scene of a fatal wreck on Liberty Expressway (Source: WALB)

Officials have identified the drivers involved in a fatal wreck that happened on the Liberty Expressway Wednesday evening.

Marteshia Green, 30, of Albany, was heading east on the expressway when she crossed into westbound traffic.

Madison Armona, 19, of Albany, was driving a Nissan Rogue heading westbound on the expressway when she was hit head-on by Green.

Armona is now at Phoebe in critical condition.

The wreck happened near the Nottingham exit around 6:45 p.m.

