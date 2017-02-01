Banks collect 3,500 meals for Second Harvest

Eliza McCall is the Chief Marketing officer for Second Harvest of Southwest Georgia. (Source: WALB)

It was a busy day Wednesday for folks at Second Harvest in Albany, after getting in several truckloads of donations.

Albany area banks have been collecting items for the past several weeks.

Wednesday was the mid-point collection day.

Together they collected more than 5,000 pounds of food for Second Harvest. That's about 3,500 meals.

The Chief Marketing officer for Second Harvest of Southwest Georgia, Eliza McCall, said she's thrilled to see so many people that want to help.

"I'm really stunned. It really has been an amazing effort. Just the whole concept of a competitive industry coming together for their community is really novel. I've never seen anything like it," said McCall.

Local bank representatives said the same thing.

"It's been a great success that we are coming here together to bring the items that we have collected from our family and friends and people who don't even bank with this said institution," said First Citizens Bank Branch Manager Lou Easter Hardy. "These people just came and gave because it's a time for us now to start by giving."

The banks will continue to collect items through February 28th.

If you want to make a monetary donation, you can do so here.

