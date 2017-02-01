Elementary students donate to classmate affected by tornado

Bell's teacher took it as an opportunity to teach her other students a valuable lesson and to help out a student in need. (Source: WALB)

Families in Wilcox County are still working to find permanent places to live after the EF-3 tornado ripped through more than a week ago.

One of those families felt the community's love Wednesday from their child's classroom.

"It's gone," said 2nd grader Jariyah Bell of what once was her home on Mt. Olive Road in Wilcox County. "Nothing. Just bricks."

The Wilcox County Elementary School student lived there with her brother, mom and grandparents.

No one was home when the storm hit.

Bell's teacher, Rebecca Nutt, checked in with her family once she heard what happened.

"She described it, nothing. Nothing's left. Everything's scattered everywhere," said Nutt. "She told me they had lost everything, the house and that they were living with a cousin in Fitzgerald."

Nutt took it as an opportunity to teach her other students a valuable lesson and to help out a student in need.

"Since we're in a small community, I wanted the kids to understand giving because they're all friends with her," said Nutt. "I wanted them to have that sense of community and giving and love."

After explaining to the students what it would mean to lose everything, Nutt tasked them with heading to the store with their parents and picking out something to donate: anything they'd miss if they lost everything like their classmate did.

Wednesday, the class presented its gifts to her with a hug and a smile.

"Kids don't get to help," said Nutt. "But, if they go out and buy something that they picked out, they feel like they're helping the family."

For now, Bell's family is staying with relatives in Fitzgerald. Her mother said she's grateful for her daughter's classmates and teacher.

