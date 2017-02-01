Military Heroes Among Us Promotion Rules

MONTLICK & ASSOCIATES DESERVING MILITARY HERO PROMOTION RULES

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WALB-TV, 1709 Stuart Avenue, Albany, GA 31707; Montlick and Associates, P.C. (dba Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law) (collectively “Sponsors”). The promotion begins at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time Zone, Monday January 9, 2017, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time Zone, Monday, May 29, 2017. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time Monday, May 29, 2017. Promotion is subject to local, state and federal law and is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Decatur, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, Ware, Webster, Wilcox, Worth , who have reached the age of majority in Georgia at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of WALB-TV, Raycom Media, Inc., American Spirit Media, Inc., Louisiana Media Company, LLC, MCG Capital, the other Sponsors and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per individual will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified. Winner must provide proof of legal residency. Text and messaging rates may apply.

3. How to Enter. There is one way to enter this promotion. Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time Zone, Monday, January 9, 2017, individuals can log on to www.walb.com/contests (the “Website”) and complete the online entry form. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time Monday, May 29, 2017 in order to qualify. Individuals entering will be asked to provide basic contact information (name, address, phone number, email address) and submit at least one (1) photo with a brief essay of no more than three hundred (300) words in length explaining why the nominee is the Most Deserving Military Hero and should be chosen for the prize. All entries become the property of Sponsors, and Sponsors reserve the right to use any information and photos submitted by entrants.

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsors reserve the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, and Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that Sponsors of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that Sponsors may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsors for that purpose. Sponsors are not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsors.

4. Ownership and Publicity Rights. By submitting an entry in any form, entrant represents and warrants that he/she owns the copyrights and moral rights to any and all artistic or commercial works contained in his/her entry, including any images, logos, music, videos, and/or literary or written content (even if such works are in the background). In exchange for the opportunity to participate in this promotion, entrant grants Sponsor(s) the perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide, and irrevocable right, but not the obligation, to use, edit, alter, copy, reproduce, disclose, display, publish, prepare derivative works from, perform, distribute, exhibit, broadcast, stream, embed, or otherwise exploit the entry, in whole or in part, whether in connection with the promotion or not, in any form, media or technology, now known or hereafter developed, including, without limitation, broadcast and cable television, radio, mobile transmission and the Internet, for any purpose whatsoever, including, but not limited to, advertising, promotion, entertainment and commercial purposes, without any payment to, or further authorization by, the entrant. Entrant represents and warrants that he/she has the right to grant all of the rights in this paragraph to the Sponsor(s), and that he/she has secured all third party rights, including but not limited to copyrights, trademark, and privacy rights contained within his/her entry. Entrant represents and warrants that the entry is original and that all factual statements contained in it are true and correct and not exaggerated. If at any time Sponsor(s) receive a request to remove any entry from Sponsor(s) broadcast, website, blog, twitter account, message board, podcast, social media profile, mobile application, or other media claiming entrant’s failure to secure or possess any of the rights contained herein, Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to remove the submission and eliminate entrant from further consideration in this promotion. If any entry: (1) contains material that is violent, pornographic, obscene, illegal, inappropriate, defamatory, or racially or morally offensive; (2) does not comply with these rules; or (3) does not meet Sponsor(s) standards for any reason whatsoever, Sponsor(s) reserve the right to reject the entry as ineligible for submission. Please see our website’s Terms of Service for terms and conditions on content submissions.

5. Prize(s). One (1) winner will receive roundtrip airfare for 2 adults to Miami, Florida and a three (3)-night cruise with outside cabin accommodations out of Miami, Florida’s port aboard either NCL, MSC, Royal Caribbean or Carnival Cruise Lines. Prize travel must occur before May 30, 2018 and may not take place the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. If winner cannot travel during the specific travel dates, he or she forfeits the entire prize. Ninety (90) day advance notice is required.

The potential value of all prizes for sole winner is up to $1,500.

No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s).

All expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly stated in the prize package description above, including costs of meals, parking, ground transportation, gratuities, transportation to and from airport, incidentals, passenger tariffs or duties, surcharges, airport fees, service charges or facility charges, personal charges at lodging, security fees, taxes, and all other expenses not specified above, are the sole responsibility of winner. Prize subject to blackout periods, and other restrictions may apply. Travel is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this promotion and those set forth by the Capitol Marketing’s airline carrier of choice, as set forth in the passenger ticket contract. Winner and guest(s) are responsible for obtaining any insurance (including but not limited to, any travel or health insurance).

Winner and travel companion are responsible for obtaining identification documents necessary for travel. Winner may be required to present a credit card at time of hotel check-in. Winner and travel companion must travel on identical itinerary. Unless a child of the Winner, guest must be at least eighteen (18) years of age as of the date of departure. If Winner does not designate any guest(s) in accordance with these Official Rules, no consideration will be provided to the Winner for the value of the guest’s portion of the prize package. Winner must provide Capitol Marketing with the name, address, and date of birth of his/her guest at time of booking trip. If winner changes any of his/her guest(s) after time of booking, winner will be required to pay any flight transfer fees imposed by the airline carrier or cruise line. No credit or cash will be given for any unused portion of the prize.

Once booked, no refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of the trip, or any portion thereof. Neither Capitol Marketing nor Sponsor will be liable if the Trip, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Capitol Marketing may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future trip. The terms and conditions of the airline carrier tickets may govern if the trip is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Neither Capitol Marketing nor Sponsors are responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, vouchers, or certificates

6. How the Prizes are Awarded. A panel of judges selected by Sponsors will judge all eligible entries. Judges will select the top three (3) entries and the entries will be notified by phone call on or before June 23, 2017. Only 1 winner will be selected from the Participating Entities. Announcement may include Sponsors’ news coverage and social media announcements.

7. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received across all Participating Entities.

8. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver's license with current address or other appropriate form of identification is required to claim a prize. Winner must verify residence within WALB viewing area. Winner must claim prize within 30 days after notification of winning the prize, or the prize will be forfeited. Prize travel must occur before May 30, 2018 and may not take place during the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years. If winner cannot travel during the specified travel dates, he or she forfeits the entire prize

Winner will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. Sponsors will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner will receive a Form 1099 from Sponsors if Sponsors reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that Sponsors have the right to publicize and broadcast winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

9. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsors, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

10. Sponsors’ Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by Sponsors. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by Sponsors are final and binding. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsors’ websites, or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).

11. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Montlick & Associates Deserving Military Hero Contest, WALB, 1709 Stuart Ave., Albany, GA 31707 between July 23, 2017 and September 30, 2017.