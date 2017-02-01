Savannah-area emergency crew returns favor to Turner Co. EMA

Bryan County Emergency Services Chief Freddy Howell asked citizens to donate food and necessities in return for its help in October. (Source: WALB)

A Savannah-area emergency agency returned a favor to Turner County Wednesday.

Bryan County Emergency Services made the three-hour trip to pay back Turner County's Emergency Management Agency for its help during Hurricane Matthew.

Turner County sent heavy equipment to help clean up debris after the hurricane swept through on the coast of Georgia.

The county helped clear roads there so citizens could get access to their homes.

That's why when a tornado ripped through, Bryan County Emergency Services Chief Freddy Howell asked citizens to donate food and necessities to Turner County in return for its help in October.

"Most of the people in public safety nowadays, they're in public safety to help others and this is just one of those things," said Howell. "We like to help, so if we can't help local, we can help people in the same state, at least."

Howell and his team brought a trailer load and unloaded it at the donation center set up at 925 Industrial Drive in Ashburn.

The donation center for Turner Co., set up at 925 Industrial Drive, is no longer accepting donations. However, anyone in need after the storm can still pick up items there.

