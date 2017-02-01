Remembering a South Georgia stylist, legend

He had many customers over the years, and styled hair for pageant contestants, including Miss Georgia. (Source Dawn Hobby)

The pageant world, hundreds of clients and the WALB family is remembering a South Georgia man who did hair in Albany for decades.

W.C. Webb, 66, died on January 31st.

For more than 40 years, he served clients in Albany.

He had many customers over the years, and styled hair for pageant contestants, including Miss Georgia.

Wednesday, the Miss Georgia Pageant Corporation posted on Facebook, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce a great sponsor and friend of the Miss Georgia Pageant has passed away.”

Matthews Funeral home is handling the arrangements.

Funeral services have not been set yet.

