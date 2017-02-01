State Defense Force volunteers help with Turner Co. tornado recovery

Spc. Kerry Hatcher said he does it because he cares about the people of his state. (Source: WALB)

Volunteers with the Georgia Department of Defense have been working in Turner County to help storm survivors.

Wednesday afternoon, there were half a dozen members of the Georgia State Defense Force working with the Turner County Emergency Management Agency to make the tornado recovery process as smooth as possible.

The group has helped with managing heavy equipment and bringing donations to people affected by the January 22 tornado who don't have transportation.

Their logistical support operations have helped the Turner County EMA manage the huge donation center set up in Ashburn.

The big thing is that they do not get paid for this. They are volunteers.

Specialist Kerry Hatcher said he does it because he cares about the people of his state.

"I joined so that I could help my fellow Georgians," said Spc. Hatcher. "It's not a concern that I have to worry about going overseas or doing anything like that. I can serve just the people here locally."

As of Wednesday, Spc. Hatcher said he wasn't sure when these members of the Georgia State Defense Force will head back home.

The donation center for Turner Co., set up at 925 Industrial Drive, is no longer accepting donations. However, anyone in need after the storm can still pick up items there.

