Volunteers ask for book bag donations

Volunteers working at the Albany Relief and Recover Distribution Center need your help.



The group is asking folks to donate backpacks for students affected by the January storms.



Volunteers are planning on handing those out along with school supplies.



Organizers said the site already has a lot of food donations, and does not need those items as much as others.



Volunteer Stephen Young said the group plans to keep helping throughout the recover and rebuilding phase.



"We had a lot of small organizations that were working independently crossing over, duplicating work," said Young. "So, we got together, a database was created and we just decided to work under one umbrella."



You can bring donations to the distribution site at 239 E. Broad Avenue.

