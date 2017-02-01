Officials identify victim in fatal Worth County wreck

Officials have identified the woman killed in a Worth County wreck involving a semi and a pickup truck on GA-300 Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Worth County Coroner, Mary Moore Clark, 52, from Pitts, Georgia died in the crash.

GSP reported that Clark was heading east on State Route 32 when she stopped at the intersection of GA-300.

Officials said Clark then tried to cross 300 when she failed to yield and was struck by a semi truck driven by Moses Daniels, 64.

Daniels was not injured in the wreck.

Moore also had a dog in the vehicle, the dog was turned over to the Humane Society but had to be put down because of the severity of its injuries.

GSP said it received the call at 4:26 p.m.

The semi truck turned over and dumped out over 2 tons of peanuts.

