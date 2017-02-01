South Ga bank donates check to help rebuild Camp Osborn

A bank in South Georgia has stepped up to help the boy scouts who lost their camp during January storms.

Camp Osborn is now full of downed trees and a crushed dining hall after two different waves of severe weather tore through.

Southwest Georgia Bank donated a check to the scouts to help start the process of rebuilding.

The bank donated $1,500 to go towards the camp's rebuilding process.

"We're looking to start rebuilding that camp, we've got to go through the process. We've got builders out there of course, insurance agents and all that. Right now we don't have a cost out there," said Sam McCord, Development Director.

The camp is used by boy scouts from all over the state.

