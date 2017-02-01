Phoebe handling the storm relief efforts

"I have been so grateful for Phoebe," said Hightower (Source: WALB)

For over 100 years, Phoebe has been serving this community.

Wednesday, in the board meeting, was a chance for them to evaluate how they served Southwest Georgia during the devastating storms.

Executive officers from Phoebe, as well as medical personnel and other employees who had been affected by the storm shared their stories.

Wednesday's board meeting was all about what Phoebe did for their staff and the community over the last month.

The main phrase used was "helping the Phoebe family."

For staff members who experienced damage from the storm, they know first hand that it is true.

"The Phoebe family responded how you would expect a family would respond" said Jeff Flowers, Senior Vice President of Operations.

A presentation showing the devastation throughout the area was the first order of business for the Phoebe Board meeting.

"Both storms, we had employees directly affected by the storms. In both cases we had ways that we responded in multi faciated ways," said Flowers.

For Phoebe's north campus, they consider themselves lucky, but 36 Phoebe buildings suffered, resulting in more than 3.6 million dollars in damage.

"We were fortunate not to have substantial damage to the main campus itself. But a number of our buildings around us received damage," said Flowers.

20 employees were temporarily housed at Phoebe North. 824 meals were provided for employees. A total of $20,000 dollars was given, in cash and supplies to Phoebe members affected by the storms.

"I talked to several employees who have taken up residence so to speak at Phoebe North. They've been given shelter," said Dr. James Black, Department of Emergency Medicine.

"Phoebe has been great, making sure we had somewhere to stay, making sure we had a hot meal, making sure that we didn't need anything," said Natasha Livingston, Medical Center Rep.



"We practice this, we plan for it. The team did a great job," said Flowers.

They did not forget about the community and patients...mobilizing a care team in various counties around the area, and serving over 45 patients.

"The expectation, we are not just here to serve a patient as they come to us, but we are here to serve this community. We've been a part of this community for over 100 years. We are a part of this community and they are a part of us," said Flowers.

