FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Turner County

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
ASHBURN, GA (WALB) -

FEMA opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Turner County Thursday morning.

The center is located at the Turner Civic Center at 354 Lamar Street in Ashburn.

It will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FEMA spokesperson Renee Bafalis said it's a one-stop shop for people who need assistance after the storms on January 2 and January 22.

"These are a really wonderful resource for people in the community," said Bafalis. "If they have questions or they have concerns, or if they're not satisfied if they had an inspector come out..we want folks to come out and let us assist you in that process."

Bafalis said the DRC will be open as long as the community needs it.

You can still talk to a real person and register anytime by calling FEMA at 1-800-621-3362 or you can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov

