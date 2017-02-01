Volunteers travel hundreds of miles to help South Ga

"I figured the least we could do for all of their efforts is to make sure they have a good meal at the end of a long day of hard work," said Kiminas. (Source:WALB)

For the past week, The Thomasville YMCA has housed 30 volunteers helping with clean up here in South GA.

The volunteers are from the All Hands and Americorps organizations.

"They're young people, they're old people, they're retired military that have come to this organization to volunteer their time to help those in need," said Greer Cox, Branch Director - YMCA.

They are staying until Saturday, February 11th.

"We understand there is a tremendous amount of people hurting that have lost things throughout the region. This is a Thomas County event, We're asking people in Thomas County to step up to the plate and work," said EMA Director Chris Jones.

It was that message from Jones that got the ball rolling on volunteer efforts in Thomas County.

Right now, its all hands on deck to get the storm damage in South Georgia cleaned up.

More than 30 volunteers from places are far as Michigan and Massachusetts have come to help.

"Its awesome, I don't think people realize how many homes and families were affected," said Angela Kiminas, Executive Director for Hands on Thomas Co.

With just a few belongings and a mattress, the volunteers are staying at the YMCA Community multipurpose room.

"There are many that are hurting, it warms our hearts to give back to the community who is so good to the YMCA and this is just a small way that we felt we can help our community," said Cox.

Other organizations are stepping up to help as well.

Businesses and even families sponsored meals each night to make sure these volunteers were fed.

"I figured the least we could do for all of their efforts is to make sure they have a good meal at the end of a long day of hard work," said Kiminas.

Those aren't the only volunteers that have come out to help.

Over the weekend, students from Thomas University and other folks here in Thomasville joined in on the clean up efforts.

"We've had a great response, this community really knows how to come together to show some true southern hospitality," said Kiminas.

Hands On Thomas County is still looking for a few meal donations and lots of volunteers for their big volunteer event on Saturday.

If you are interested, you can find the details on their website.

If you, or anyone you know, needs FREE assistance with storm clean-up, call 978-799-3947.

For more information on volunteering to clean up, call 678-829-1211 or stop by the Thomas County EMS at 1202 Remington Avenue.

To sign up for a meal, visit this website.