Bainbridge community donates supplies to Albany storm victims

Bainbridge community donates supplies to Albany storm victims

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
(Source:BPS) (Source:BPS)
BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) -

Bainbridge Public Safety officers dropped off a truck load of donations to storm victims in Albany on Wednesday.

The donation drive started last week after the storm hit.

They collected personal items, food, water, and cleaning supplies.

Officers said that the Bainbridge community really stepped up to the call for help.

