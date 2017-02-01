Tifton music star headlines tornado benefit concert - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tifton music star headlines tornado benefit concert

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Cyndi Thomson (Source: Tifton Grapevine) Cyndi Thomson (Source: Tifton Grapevine)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

Tifton's own Cyndi Thomson, is the featured act of a concert set for Sunday, February 26, at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center.  The concert is organized by Austin McAlpin of McAlpin Entertainment, and starts at 5 p.m. 

The promoter said that 100% of ticket sales will help victims of the recent tornadoes that devastated several areas in South Georgia.

Thomson went to number 1 on the country charts with "What I Really Meant to Say." 

"I've been working really non-stop since I decided to put it together," McAlpin said. "I'm excited and thankful to have Cyndi (Thomson) join us."

John Berry, Buddy Jewell and Ray Scott, along with local artists Anne Cline, Derrick Dove, Daniel Parrish, Landis Frier, Ben Wells, TJ Mauldin, Faith Jackson and Ryn Crider are set to perform at the benefit concert.

Thomson skyrocketed to country music fame upon the release of her debut album in 2001. She has appeared on "The Tonight Show" and the Grand Ole Opry. She put her music career on hold for a while, to get married and raise children.

Tickets are $30 and are available HERE .

with information from Frank Sayles

