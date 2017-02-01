Gas oven explosion reported at Bainbridge bakery - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Gas oven explosion reported at Bainbridge bakery

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) -

A gas oven explosion was reported at Isaac's Bakery in Bainbridge on Wednesday afternoon.

It was reported at 2:45pm.

According to Bainbridge Public Safety the explosion left employees covered in a white powdery substance.

No injuries were reported.

The area around the bakery is blocked at this time while the situation is being assessed. 

BPS will release more details as they are available.

