Donation kick-starts challenge to build Habitat homes for tornado survivors

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A big donation Wednesday will build new homes for Albany's tornado survivors.

Attorney Ken Nugent visited the Civic Center, Albany's shelter site, and made a $25,000 donation.

City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher accepted the check on behalf of Flint River Habitat for Humanity.

The money will be used to build a new home for a family whose home was destroyed by the tornado January 22.

Fletcher has issued a challenge asking other business owners to match Nugent's generosity.

Ken Nugent said, "I am really here to encourage that spirit. I am stepping up, I am doing my part. When B.J. called and told me about her challenge, I was happy to step up and do it."

B.J. Fletcher said, "100% of this money will go back to the community."

Nugent also toured Paradise Village, a mobile home community off Holly Drive in East Dougherty County that was completely destroyed by the tornado.

Any business owners that want to meet Fletcher's fund-raising challenge to build safe and affordable Habitat homes, can contact Flint River Habitat for Humanity or Commissioner Fletcher.

The number for Flint River Habitat is 229-446-8199.

