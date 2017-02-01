Missing your dog? Check the Terrell County animal shelter - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Missing your dog? Check the Terrell County animal shelter

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Terrell County's animal shelter is at full capacity since January's back-to-back damaging storms and tornadoes.

Animal control has found 38 dogs in the last 31 days, an extremely high number for the small town.

Martha Ann Coe, the county's animal control officer, said they just picked up three more dogs, and hope people who have lost an animal will think to call the area shelters.

"Especially on the heel of the storms, and we do border on Dougherty County. And dogs wander, they travel. So I just wish that everybody would remember the shelters have those dogs, and I might very well have your dog."

If you are missing a dog since the storm, you can call Terrell County's Animal Shelter at 229-995-4410.

Coe also recommends animal owners micro-chip pets, and make sure they have secure and identifiable collars with contact information.    

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Companies leaving Albany, commissioner calls for action

    Companies leaving Albany, commissioner calls for action

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:12:44 GMT
    With businesses closings in Albany and university enrollment numbers down, one city commissioner is calling for action. (Souce: WALB)With businesses closings in Albany and university enrollment numbers down, one city commissioner is calling for action. (Souce: WALB)

    With businesses closings in Albany and university enrollment numbers down, one city commissioner is calling for action.  Gander Mountain put a 'going-out-of-business' sign outside its store Thursday.

    More >>

    With businesses closings in Albany and university enrollment numbers down, one city commissioner is calling for action.  Gander Mountain put a 'going-out-of-business' sign outside its store Thursday.

    More >>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: Trace: Monthly Total 1.30"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -1.55".

    More >>

    Today: Trace: Monthly Total 1.31"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -1.55".

    More >>

  • Fire Weather Forecast

    Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 11:51 PM EST2015-12-31 04:51:24 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-05-05 22:51:04 GMT

    Fire Weather Forecast May 5, 2017

    More >>

    Fire Weather Forecast May 5, 2017

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly