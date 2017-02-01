Missing your dog? Check the Terrell County animal shelter

Terrell County's animal shelter is at full capacity since January's back-to-back damaging storms and tornadoes.

Animal control has found 38 dogs in the last 31 days, an extremely high number for the small town.

Martha Ann Coe, the county's animal control officer, said they just picked up three more dogs, and hope people who have lost an animal will think to call the area shelters.

"Especially on the heel of the storms, and we do border on Dougherty County. And dogs wander, they travel. So I just wish that everybody would remember the shelters have those dogs, and I might very well have your dog."

If you are missing a dog since the storm, you can call Terrell County's Animal Shelter at 229-995-4410.

Coe also recommends animal owners micro-chip pets, and make sure they have secure and identifiable collars with contact information.

