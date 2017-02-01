BIG GAME: Don't pick up those keys if you're consuming alcohol - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

BIG GAME: Don't pick up those keys if you're consuming alcohol

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Folks at the The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety are reminding everyone that jail cells won't be having the Falcons playing the Patriots on a big screen Sunday night. If you get caught driving after you've been drinking, that's where you'll be.

Law enforcement officers will not be watching the Super Bowl. they will be on the roads, and taking drunk and drugged-impaired drivers to jail.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Georgia State Patrol, AAA Georgia and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are asking all Georgians to make plans for a safe ride home if they are planning to drink alcohol during any of the pregame festivities or while watching Sunday’s championship game.

"We join the rest of Georgia in saluting the Atlanta Falcons on reaching the biggest football game in the world," said Harris Blackwood, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. "We know fans began making their Super Bowl plans not long after the team’s NFC championship victory, and those plans need to include a safe ride home if they are planning to go out and drink alcoholic beverages while watching the game."

One of every four fatal crashes involves alcohol, and Super Bowl Sunday is a more dangerous time, compared to other February Sundays.

 The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s 'Drive Sober, Georgia' app provides a list of ride services and cab companies across the state, and will even dial the number for you.

AAA and Bud Light will be offering free tow and rides home with their 'Tow-to-Go' program starting on Friday, February 3 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6.  The AAA tow truck will take the driver and their vehicle to their home or safe place up to ten miles. 

For more information about the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, click HERE  or  HERE.  

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Companies leaving Albany, commissioner calls for action

    Companies leaving Albany, commissioner calls for action

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:12:44 GMT
    With businesses closings in Albany and university enrollment numbers down, one city commissioner is calling for action. (Souce: WALB)With businesses closings in Albany and university enrollment numbers down, one city commissioner is calling for action. (Souce: WALB)

    With businesses closings in Albany and university enrollment numbers down, one city commissioner is calling for action.  Gander Mountain put a 'going-out-of-business' sign outside its store Thursday.

    More >>

    With businesses closings in Albany and university enrollment numbers down, one city commissioner is calling for action.  Gander Mountain put a 'going-out-of-business' sign outside its store Thursday.

    More >>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: Trace: Monthly Total 1.30"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -1.55".

    More >>

    Today: Trace: Monthly Total 1.31"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -1.55".

    More >>

  • Fire Weather Forecast

    Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 11:51 PM EST2015-12-31 04:51:24 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-05-05 22:51:04 GMT

    Fire Weather Forecast May 5, 2017

    More >>

    Fire Weather Forecast May 5, 2017

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly