BIG GAME: Don't pick up those keys if you're consuming alcohol

Folks at the The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety are reminding everyone that jail cells won't be having the Falcons playing the Patriots on a big screen Sunday night. If you get caught driving after you've been drinking, that's where you'll be.

Law enforcement officers will not be watching the Super Bowl. they will be on the roads, and taking drunk and drugged-impaired drivers to jail.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Georgia State Patrol, AAA Georgia and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are asking all Georgians to make plans for a safe ride home if they are planning to drink alcohol during any of the pregame festivities or while watching Sunday’s championship game.

"We join the rest of Georgia in saluting the Atlanta Falcons on reaching the biggest football game in the world," said Harris Blackwood, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. "We know fans began making their Super Bowl plans not long after the team’s NFC championship victory, and those plans need to include a safe ride home if they are planning to go out and drink alcoholic beverages while watching the game."

One of every four fatal crashes involves alcohol, and Super Bowl Sunday is a more dangerous time, compared to other February Sundays.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s 'Drive Sober, Georgia' app provides a list of ride services and cab companies across the state, and will even dial the number for you.



AAA and Bud Light will be offering free tow and rides home with their 'Tow-to-Go' program starting on Friday, February 3 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6. The AAA tow truck will take the driver and their vehicle to their home or safe place up to ten miles.



