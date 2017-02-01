Thomas Co. man found guilty on child molestation charges - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas Co. man found guilty on child molestation charges

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
(Source:TC Jail) (Source:TC Jail)
THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

A Thomas County man charged with child molestation was found guilty Wednesday afternoon.

Travis Smith was charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy.

The jury deliberated for one hour.

He is facing at least 25 years minimum for his aggravated child molestation charged.

Sentencing will be announced at a later date.

