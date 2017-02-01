Civic Center to end duty as a shelter

The Red Cross shelter at the Albany Civic Center is having a decline in the number of people staying there, and officials have made the decision to end their mission of housing people there. The shelter will close by day's end Thursday.

Red Cross volunteers are making sure that everyone has a recovery plan, and a place to go.

The Red Cross is offering their Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC), a "one-stop shop" for survivors of the disaster, on Dawson Road, near TJ Maxx, across from the Albany Mall, from February 2 through 4. You can go there Thursday and Friday from 9am – 7pm, and Saturday from 9am – 5pm.

Trained English and Spanish-speaking caseworkers will be available to help people create personal recovery plans, navigate paperwork, and locate assistance for their specific disaster-caused needs, such as replacement medications, groceries and other items.

Representatives from multiple disaster relief organizations including the Salvation Army, Tzu Chi, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Economic Development Authority, Church of the Brethren and more, are helping people as needed.

There will also be agencies that can help with those who need long-term recovery assistance such as rebuilding and repairing of homes.

People applying for assistance are required to bring identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies. Childcare and snacks will be provided.

"As we transition through the closing of the shelter, the Red Cross will continue to work with partners to do everything we can to connect people with the resources they need for recovery," said Chris Baker, Red Cross Disaster Officer for Georgia.

As of Wednesday, 517 Red Cross disaster workers and 15 Emergency Response Vehicles have helped to:

Operate and support a large shelter for those impacted by the devastating storms.

Provide a safe refuge for people, resulting in more than 800 overnight shelter stays, including cots, blankets, meals and personal hygiene kits.

Serve nearly 18,000 meals and more than 30,000 snacks through the shelter and mobile feeding with food preparation support from Second Harvest and Salvation Army.

Make nearly 3,000 health and mental health contacts to those suffering.

Distribute nearly 25,000 bulk supplies such as rakes, shovels, work gloves and kitchen items.

"The Red Cross is grateful to the entire response community – government agencies, other non-profit groups, faith-based organizations, area businesses and others who came together to coordinate emergency relief efforts in South Georgia," said Baker.

