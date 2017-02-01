HSFB National Signing Day 2017

South Georgia high school football stars made their dreams of playing college football come true Wednesday, signing national letters of intent with colleges and universities around the country.
Here is a list of players signing on Wednesday. This is a live list. Please send your school's football signees to sports@walb.com.
