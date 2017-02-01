HSFB National Signing Day 2017 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

HSFB National Signing Day 2017

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

South Georgia high school football stars made their dreams of playing college football come true Wednesday, signing national letters of intent with colleges and universities around the country.

Here is a list of players signing on Wednesday. This is a live list. Please send your school's football signees to sports@walb.com.

  • Americus-Sumter:
    • Eric Brown- Fort Valley St.
    • Daveon Johnson- LaGrange
  • Brookwood:
    • Bradley Jones- Lenoir-Rhyne
    • Alfonzo Spencer- Cumberland
  • Cairo:
    • Zach Anderson- Fort Valley St.
    • D.J. Donaldson- St. Augustine
    • Jeremiah Gordon- St. Augustine
    • Walter Grant- Georgia
    • Jacquez Oliver- Fort Valley St.
    • Jahsari Patterson- Chattanooga
    • Jahsearii Patterson- Fort Valley St.
    • Cole Phillips- Marshall
    • Quan Sherman- St. Augustine
    • Tony Smith- Georgia Military College
  • Clinch Co.:
    • Machari Bighams- Independence CC
    • Jervonta Johnson- Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
    • Zebulon Johnson- College of the Canyons
    • Jerrod Jones- Independence CC
    • Ashton Manac- College of the Canyons
    • Colten Manac- College of the Canyons
    • Octavius Morris- Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
  • Coffee:
    • Y'Darius Baker- Valdosta St.
    • Demetrius Davis- Carson-Newman
    • Max Hughes- Valdosta St.
    • Undray Heller- Albany St.
  • Colquitt Co.:
    • Tirise Barge- Tulane
    • Ian Brinson- Lenoir-Rhyne
    • Willie DeBruce- Western Carolina
    • Nelson Louis- Tusculum
    • Tory Ponder- Tusculum
    • Ty Powell- Tusculum
    • Shawn Shamburger- Tennessee
    • John Samuel Shenker- Auburn
    • Sheronsky Sloan- Cumberland
    • Quan Stokes- Northeast Mississippi CC
  • Cook:
    • Kejon Deberry- Albany St.
  • Crisp Co.:
    • Markaviest Bryant- Auburn
    • Brandon Dowdell- Chattanooga
    • Dekevious Hamilton- Eastern Arizona College
    • Jhishawn Taylor- Georgia St.
  • Early Co.:
    • Tayler Wimberly- Albany St.
    • Tyler Wimberly- Albany St.
  • Fitzgerald:
    • J.D. King- Oklahoma St.
    • Jason Poe- Hutchison CC
    • Anthony Ransey- Hutchison CC
    • Josh Reliford- Hutchison CC
    • Lecitus Smith- Virginia Tech
  • Irwin Co.:
    • Tristan Billingsley- Middle Georgia St.
  • Lee Co:
    • Tory Carter- LSU
    • Jermon Christy- Savannah St.
    • Garet Glover- Albany St.
    • Akileis Leroy- Florida Atlantic
    • James Monteiro- West Georgia
    • Mark Robinson- Presbyterian
    • Shaun Rountree- Valdosta St.
    • Aubrey Solomon- Michigan
  • Lowndes:
    • Tucker Barnes- Brown
    • Brent Carter- Western Illinois
    • Danny Corbett- Butler CC
    • Elgin Griffin- Eastern Arizona College
    • Devon Holmes- Savannah St.
  • Terrell Co.:
    • Tray Bishop- Georgia
    • Rodriguez Hudson- Troy
  • Thomas Co. Central:
    • Kelias Williams- Albany St.
  • Thomasville:
    • Tori Sapp- Albany St.
  • Tiftarea:
    • Kymele Hart- Fort Valley St.
  • Tift Co.:
    • Montrell Henry- West Georgia
    • Fred Lloyd- South Florida
  • Turner Co.:
    • Tamorrion Terry- Florida St.
    • Ontaria Wilson- Florida St.
    • Brady Wynn- Albany St.
    • Malik High- Albany St.
    • Deontae Crockett- Eastern Arizona College
  • Valdosta:
    • Jared Allen- Olivet Nazarene
    • Jontae Baker- Savannah St.
    • Tyler Blue- Valdosta St.
    • James Bushware- Georgia Military College
    • JR Ingram- West Georgia
    • Antwon Kincade- Western Kentucky
    • Devonnsha Maxwell- Chattanooga
    • Wesley Veal- Valdosta St.
  • Valwood:
    • Mark Henderson- West Georgia
  • Westover:
    • Montravious Richardson- Mississippi St.

