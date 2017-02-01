HSFB National Signing Day 2017

South Georgia high school football stars made their dreams of playing college football come true Wednesday, signing national letters of intent with colleges and universities around the country.

Here is a list of players signing on Wednesday. This is a live list. Please send your school's football signees to sports@walb.com.

Americus-Sumter: Eric Brown- Fort Valley St. Daveon Johnson- LaGrange

Brookwood: Bradley Jones- Lenoir-Rhyne Alfonzo Spencer- Cumberland

Cairo: Zach Anderson- Fort Valley St. D.J. Donaldson- St. Augustine Jeremiah Gordon- St. Augustine Walter Grant- Georgia Jacquez Oliver- Fort Valley St. Jahsari Patterson- Chattanooga Jahsearii Patterson- Fort Valley St. Cole Phillips- Marshall Quan Sherman- St. Augustine Tony Smith- Georgia Military College

Clinch Co.: Machari Bighams- Independence CC Jervonta Johnson- Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Zebulon Johnson- College of the Canyons Jerrod Jones- Independence CC Ashton Manac- College of the Canyons Colten Manac- College of the Canyons Octavius Morris- Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Coffee: Y'Darius Baker- Valdosta St. Demetrius Davis- Carson-Newman Max Hughes- Valdosta St. Undray Heller- Albany St.

Colquitt Co.: Tirise Barge- Tulane Ian Brinson- Lenoir-Rhyne Willie DeBruce- Western Carolina Nelson Louis- Tusculum Tory Ponder- Tusculum Ty Powell- Tusculum Shawn Shamburger- Tennessee John Samuel Shenker- Auburn Sheronsky Sloan- Cumberland Quan Stokes- Northeast Mississippi CC

Cook: Kejon Deberry- Albany St.

Crisp Co.: Markaviest Bryant- Auburn Brandon Dowdell- Chattanooga Dekevious Hamilton- Eastern Arizona College Jhishawn Taylor- Georgia St.

Early Co.: Tayler Wimberly- Albany St. Tyler Wimberly- Albany St.

Fitzgerald: J.D. King- Oklahoma St. Jason Poe- Hutchison CC Anthony Ransey- Hutchison CC Josh Reliford- Hutchison CC Lecitus Smith- Virginia Tech

Irwin Co.: Tristan Billingsley- Middle Georgia St.

Lee Co: Tory Carter- LSU Jermon Christy- Savannah St. Garet Glover- Albany St. Akileis Leroy- Florida Atlantic James Monteiro- West Georgia Mark Robinson- Presbyterian Shaun Rountree- Valdosta St. Aubrey Solomon- Michigan

Lowndes: Tucker Barnes- Brown Brent Carter- Western Illinois Danny Corbett- Butler CC Elgin Griffin- Eastern Arizona College Devon Holmes- Savannah St.

Terrell Co.: Tray Bishop- Georgia Rodriguez Hudson- Troy

Thomas Co. Central: Kelias Williams- Albany St.

Thomasville: Tori Sapp- Albany St.

Tiftarea: Kymele Hart- Fort Valley St.

Tift Co.: Montrell Henry- West Georgia Fred Lloyd- South Florida

Turner Co.: Tamorrion Terry- Florida St. Ontaria Wilson- Florida St. Brady Wynn- Albany St. Malik High- Albany St. Deontae Crockett- Eastern Arizona College

Valdosta: Jared Allen- Olivet Nazarene Jontae Baker- Savannah St. Tyler Blue- Valdosta St. James Bushware- Georgia Military College JR Ingram- West Georgia Antwon Kincade- Western Kentucky Devonnsha Maxwell- Chattanooga Wesley Veal- Valdosta St.

Valwood: Mark Henderson- West Georgia

Westover: Montravious Richardson- Mississippi St.



Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.