Fun Park to donate bowling proceeds to storm recovery

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Talk about FUNdraising! 

Some South Georgia residents took to the bowling lanes, all to raise money for storm recovery.

The All American Fun Park is donating all of Wednesday's bowling sales to Mission Change.

The park hopes to make over $2,000 Wednesday, but will donate $1,000 to Mission Change either way. 

The park sees this as a way to give back to a community that has done so much for them over the past 50 years. 

"The community has been through so much this past month, and they've done so much for us over the years we have been open, that we knew it was something we needed to do," said General Manager, Jessica Blackwell.

If you haven't been able to volunteer or donate so far, you still have time. 

The bowling lanes at the Fun Park are open until 10 p.m.

