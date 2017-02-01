Big 10 bound: Lee's Solomon chooses Michigan

Lee County's All-American Aubrey Solomon was the center of attention in south Georgia on National Signing Day Wednesday.

ESPN carried the Trojan star's decision live, and when it was time, Solomon donned a Michigan cap. It's a decision he came to earlier this week.

"I just had to pray about it real, real hard. I prayed about it for the last couple days. I just asked God that he show me the way, show me a sign, show me something," Solomon says. "I just dreamt about M's. I thought that's the sign. I have to go with it."

But in the moment of truth, Solomon may not have actually said Michigan.

It sounds like the Trojans' star may have "University of Miami" when making his announcement. The Hurricanes were not one of Solomon's final choices. He laughed off the goof on Twitter later Wednesday.

Solomon committed to Michigan earlier, but backed off that in August.

The Wolverines heavily courted the Trojans' star, and Coach Jim Harbaugh famously made a trip to Leesburg and Albany to woo him. Georgia, Auburn, Clemson, and Alabama also heavily favored Solomon.

In the end, it was all about staying true to himself.

"I'm just trying to be different. I like being different. I'm not with that whole stay in the south thing," Solomon says. "Don't get me wrong. Those schools are very good. I just want to branch off and be my own person."

Solomon says he wants to win championships in Ann Arbor, and the U.S. Army All-American may have a chance to do that. The Wolverines' 2017 class is ranked 4th best in the nation by 247 Sports.

To get where he wants to be though, the Trojan star says he's just going to keep doing what he's done in Leesburg.

"Just work hard like I have been at Lee County these last four years," he says. "They helped me build my work ethic. I have to work hard, and that's what I'm going to do, just transfer it there."

