Mitchell schools to dismiss early

The Camilla city main water line broke at 3:00 a.m., and they have yet to find the leak. Mitchell Co. school officials did not learn about it until it was too late to cancel school.

They dismissed all students in the school system at 11:00 a.m.

Baconton Elementary school was the only one to have water, so they transported students there if they couldn't get in touch with their parents.

Their first priority this morning was trying to contact parents to let them know.

"So what we immediately started doing was to call parents and make them aware that school is out. We're going to start at 11 o clock bringing children home. The buses will start loading. If we didn't make positive contact with a parent then we'll keep those students here. We're prepared to feed them, we have limited water so we can take care of business," said Superintendent Robert Adams.

Officials are hopeful the line will be fixed by Thursday morning for school.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.