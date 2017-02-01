Community mourns Atkinson teen killed in crash

Cross and flowers sits at the enrtance of the high school (Source: WALB)

A banner hangs in the halls of Atkinson Co. High School (Source: WALB)

Friends, family and classmates are mourning the loss of a Pearson teen killed Monday when her car was struck by a train in Coffee County.

"She was a very well liked student, very well rounded, very intelligent," said Atkinson County High School Principal Shane Miller, "Like many students have said, she always had a smile on her face."

Alana Lyons, 17, died in the collision at a railroad crossing on Wendell Sears Road east of Douglas just before 8 a.m. Monday.

The crash shutdown the road for several hours.

Lyons was a junior at Atkinson County High School and was involved in gymnastics.

Now, memories fill a banner inside Atkinson County High School.

"We love and miss you beautiful. Rest easy, Lana," wrote Alana's friend and classmate Erynn Pearce.

The banner is filled with memories of a student that walked these halls just days ago.

"She was always smiling. Everyday she was laughing about something that happened in class," said friend and classmate Myia Stone.

GSP officials said the railroad traffic arms were down at the time and witnesses reported the car went around the barrier and stopped on the tracks.

Troopers said the train was traveling around 50 mph and the conductor made attempts to alert the driver after noticing the Nissan Altima from 150 yards away.

Lyons was killed on impact.

Her classmates and friends said they could feel something missing at school today.

"Coming to school, you can feel it in the hallways, you can feel it in the air, that something's not right," explained Pearce.

But in the face of this tragedy Alana's friends choose to reflect on the positive memories.

"Everyone loved her. She became friends with almost everyone here," said friend and classmate Daniel Hodges, "All she left was good memories."

Flowers and a cross sit at the school's entrance, a banner is filled with notes from classmates, and her parking spot is blocked off waiting to be decorated.

"She was always really sweet and she always knew what to say and when to say it," recalled Hodges.

She may never sit in their classes again, but classmates said her memories will stay with them forever.

"Old memories that we've had with her and all the fun times we've shared with Alana,"

School officials said grief counselors and religious ministers are available to classmates of Lyons throughout the week.

