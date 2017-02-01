Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores for Tuesday, January 31, 2017:

Boys:

Colquitt Co. 69, Lowndes 57

Westover 75, Cairo 42

Americus-Sumter 69, Shaw 61

Crisp Co. 69, Dougherty 65

Worth Co. 72, Monroe 63

Cook 71, Brooks Co. 43

Thomasville 63, Albany 23

Fitzgerald 75, Berrien 58

Pelham 66, Baker Co. 20

Calhoun Co. 81, Webster Co. 44

Mitchell Co. 75, Miller Co. 47

Randolph-Clay 67, Stewart Co. 66

Deerfield-Windsor 59, Terrell Academy 55 (F/OT)

Valwood 53, Brookwood 48

Westwood 64, GA Christian 57

Sherwood Christian 112, Central Fellowship 100

Girls:

Colquitt Co. 67, Lowndes 56

Cairo 56, Westover 54

Americus-Sumter 42, Shaw 38

Dougherty 50, Crisp Co. 48

Monroe 72, Worth Co. 34

Brooks Co. 61, Cook 54

Thomasville 62, Albany 44

Fitzgerald 63, Berrien 52

Pelham 70, Baker Co. 13

Mitchell Co. 67, Miller Co. 44

Tiftarea 53, Southland 26

Deerfield-Windsor 54, Terrell Academy 52 (F/OT)

Brookwood 60, Valwood 39

Westwood 73, GA Christian 10

