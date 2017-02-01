Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores for Tuesday, January 31, 2017:
Boys:
Colquitt Co. 69, Lowndes 57
Westover 75, Cairo 42
Americus-Sumter 69, Shaw 61
Crisp Co. 69, Dougherty 65
Worth Co. 72, Monroe 63
Cook 71, Brooks Co. 43
Thomasville 63, Albany 23
Fitzgerald 75, Berrien 58
Pelham 66, Baker Co. 20
Calhoun Co. 81, Webster Co. 44
Mitchell Co. 75, Miller Co. 47
Randolph-Clay 67, Stewart Co. 66
Deerfield-Windsor 59, Terrell Academy 55 (F/OT)
Valwood 53, Brookwood 48
Westwood 64, GA Christian 57
Sherwood Christian 112, Central Fellowship 100
Girls:
Colquitt Co. 67, Lowndes 56
Cairo 56, Westover 54
Americus-Sumter 42, Shaw 38
Dougherty 50, Crisp Co. 48
Monroe 72, Worth Co. 34
Brooks Co. 61, Cook 54
Thomasville 62, Albany 44
Fitzgerald 63, Berrien 52
Pelham 70, Baker Co. 13
Mitchell Co. 67, Miller Co. 44
Tiftarea 53, Southland 26
Deerfield-Windsor 54, Terrell Academy 52 (F/OT)
Brookwood 60, Valwood 39
Westwood 73, GA Christian 10
