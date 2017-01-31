Storm victims voice concerns over storm debris removal

Debris company Ceres will make three passes to pickup up debris. (Source: WALB)

Storm victims voiced dozens of questions and concerns to city leaders during the community meeting on storm debris removal plans. (Source: WALB)

Storm victims voiced dozens of questions and concerns to city leaders during the community meeting on Tuesday evening discussing storm debris removal plans.

Hundreds of residents are working overtime sawing uprooted trees and moving them to the side of the road so debris crews can pick up.

But like many others, Stan McCormick is waiting patiently for crews to come by his home located on the 300 block of Camellia Road.

"Trees, debris everywhere, the road was blocked and my backyard and front yard was a mess," said McCormick.

Initially, McCormick was trapped, before emergency management crews came out to help him get out. But there's a lot of work still to be done.

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard kicked off the meeting on the city storm debris cleanup. The city hired two national debris companies. They stressed the importance of separating debris.

"95 percent of our debris out there on the curb line is clean and we want to keep it that way," said City Assistant Manager Phil Roberson.

To do so, they're urged folks to separate it into four categories: normal household trash, vegetative, construction and appliances debris piles.

So far, the city has collected more than 100,000 cubic yards of debris. Residents voiced several questions on removing stumps and root balls.

"If it comes to the right away they can haul it off as debris," explained Roberson.

But if it's on private property, they will have to hire contractors to pickup. McCormick said volunteers have helped him get ready.

"Daily since the storm hit we had a lot of volunteers come up," said McCormick.

Now he's waiting for the mountain in his yard to be picked up. Debris company Ceres will make three passes to pickup up debris.

City officials hope to have much of the debris collected in the next 60 days. Folks with questions can call the city's hotline at 229-288-6235.

